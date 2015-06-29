How to Wear Beachy Waves for a Night Out Like Amber Heard  

Looking for a hairstyle that’s casual and polished? Try Amber Heard’s take on evening beach waves. At the premiere of Magic Mike XXL, the star demonstrated the perfect mix of carefree texture and Old Hollywood glam. Read on to score the same look for your next night out.

Beginning with damp hair, hairstylist Peter Butler first worked Leonor Greyl Serum de Soie Sublimateur ($46; nordstrom.com) throughout the star's ends to help keep her beachy blonde tresses looking healthy and shiny. He then applied Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice ($46; nordstrom.com) from the roots to the ends, followed by a full blow-dry. For added volume on top, he later spritzed the brand’s Voluforme styling spray ($36; nordstrom.com) into the roots.

RELATED: One Editor's (Very Successful) Quest to Find the Ultimate Beach Spray

“Amber has finer hair, so I used a medium barrel curling iron and created really classic, loose waves set with a side part,” Butler tells InStyle. “I created the curls by first wrapping her hair around the curling iron away from the face in smaller sections for a more spiral curl,” he adds. Once her strands cooled, he brushed through with a wide-tooth comb to gently break up and soften the curls.

“To lock in the look but keep it so that her hair was still touchable and movable, I finished by misting her whole head with Leonor Greyl Laque Souple ($36; nordstom.com),” the pro says. “The look is super classic and glam and that’s who she is.”

PHOTOS: 13 Super-Sexy Summer Hairstyles You Need to Try