Amber Heard is 30! 9 Times She and Johnny Depp Owned the Red Carpet

Venturelli/WireImage
Anna Hecht
Apr 22, 2016 @ 6:30 am

Happy birthday to Amber Heard! Today the actress, who made her movie debut in Friday Night Lights, turns 30. Since landing her first-ever role, Heard's appeared in a slew of big-name films, including Pineapple Express, Never Back Down, and The Rum Diary.

Speaking of The Rum Diary, it was on set of the 2010 film that Heard met her then co-star—and now husband—Johnny Depp. The pair began dating in 2012 and, in 2015, they wed in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony. Since tying the knot, Depp and Heard have stepped out several times on the red carpet, proving they clean up very well. To see for yourself, we rounded up 9 of the A-list couple's best red carpet moments in honor of her birthday.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!