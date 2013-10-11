Amazon.com Launches a Luxury Beauty Category

Image zoom Courtesy

You can find just about anything on Amazon.com, and thanks to their new luxury beauty section, you can add amazing products from NARS, Deborah Lippmann, L'Occitane, and more to their growing list of offerings. While the website previously carried beauty products through independent retailers, it was hard to tell if they were current, as discontinued items were making their rounds online (Debbie Gibson's Electric Youth fragrance from the '80s, anyone?). Amazon's latest category ensures that each item is coming from a licensed source, making it more convenient than ever to pick up your skincare and the latest bestseller from one location. "We've worked hard to create a single destination that showcase luxury beauty collections, and makes it easier than ever for customers to explore these brands, follow trends, and develop their beauty regimens," said Chance Wales, the site's director of beauty, health, and personal care. In addition to the abundance of tips and products, free samples are also available with specific products, so users have the chance to discover new beauty staples. Head over to amazon.com/luxurybeauty to check out the full lineup!

