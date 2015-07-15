20 Don't-Miss Deals to Kick Off Amazon Prime Day

Alexandra DeRosa
Jul 15, 2015 @ 1:00 pm

Today’s the day! Amazon is hosting thousands (yes, really) of amazing deals exclusive to Amazon Prime members—and you don’t want to miss it because new deals are being offered every 10 minutes—All. Day. Long.

Anyone can sign up for Prime ($99 for a year; amazon.com), which boasts complimentary two-day shipping and unlimited streaming on music, movies, and TV, and score the better-than-Black-Friday deals. And eligible customers can register for a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday.

Read on for a list of 20 deals that you won't want to miss and keep scrolling for the complete scoop on how to enter Amazon's giveaways (including trips, gift cards, and more):

Here are some of the deals from the past

1. 30 percent off select clothing, shoes, jewelry, watches & more

2. Free luxury beauty sample box with $50 purchase of luxury beauty products, with promo code LUXSAMPLES

3. Chromebook laptop, only $199

4. Fire TV Stick, fastest selling Amazon device of all time, $15 off

5. Kindle, $30 off

6. Fire HD 7, $60 off

7. Fire HD 7 Kids Edition, $60 off

8. 32-inch LED TV, $75

9. 40-inch 1080p LED TV, $115

10. Brand-name 32-inch Smart HDTV, under $200

11. 50-inch 4K TV bundle, under $1000

12. Over 50 percent off two Nikon COOLPIX cameras

13. Bose headphones at the lowest price ever on Amazon

14. Up to 50 percent off any of the Harry Potter books

15. Save more than 70 percent on the Divergent series complete box set of books

16. Save up to 70 percent on select kitchen products from top brands like Cuisinart and KitchenAid

17. Road-trip-ready automotive products starting at 50 percent off

18. 60 percent off Amazon Elements Baby Wipes with code ELEMENTS60

19. K'NEX 2-in-1 Ferris Wheel Building Set (Amazon exclusive), $35

20. iRobot Roomba Pet Vacuum Cleaning Robot, under $300

Ready to shop? Head over to amazon.com.

[SOUND] Coinage, Life, well spent. Presented by Geico. Amazon has changed the shopping experience forever. In 2015, 304 million people used Amazon at least once a year and the company accounted for 27% of total retail growth. Around of half of American households now have an Amazon Prime membership. [UNKNOWN] The shopping behemoth's next venture is the grocery store. The company plans to open a checkout-free grocery store that uses the Amazon app to track purchases in the virtual cart. No more waiting in line. The store, called Amazon Go, has launched in Seattle and requires only three on site employees. The next Amazon push is Drone Delivery The company hopes to ensure same-day delivery with an army of delivery robots right to your door. The drones are a part of the company's Prime Now initiative, which Amazon hopes will compete with grocery delivery services, like FreshDirect and Instacart. The retail giant hopes to change the way we buy furniture too. Amazon Home Services offers the option of assistance to put together items that require assembly This strategy may usurp some business from Ikea, Home Depot, and Lowe's. Amazon's Echo device wasn't popular when it launched in 2014, but it has grown in popularity, with Echos going on backorder. Echos can be used with Amazon Prime and Google Home to fully automate your living space. Speaking of automating your living space, another one of Amazon's big pushes has been the Dash Button. Simply press the WiFi enabled button and the other will automatically be place and ship to your home. Never run out of toilet paper again. [SOUND] COINAGE. Life, well spent. Presented by GEICO

