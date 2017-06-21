Need a Summer Read? Let Amazon's List of the 20 Best Books of 2017 Help

Amazon is known for its annual best book lists, but when the e-commerce giant dropped a new book compilation this week, we were pretty surprised. After all, it's only June.

It turns out that there have already been so many standout novels and non-fiction books that Amazon came out with a "best of" list for 2017 so far. Every book on the list was released between January and June of this year and was hand-selected by Amazon Books Editors.

The title of top book of the year (so far) was given to The Ministry of Utmost Happiness: A Novel by Arundhati Roy.

“Our top pick this year, The Ministry of Utmost Happiness is a sweeping yet intimate story, one that packs heartbreak, humor, love and acceptance—and a memorable cast of characters—into a novel that will stick with readers for a very long time," said Sarah Harrison Smith, Amazon editorial director of print and Kindle books.

Second place was Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann.

If you're in need of a summer read as the weather warms up, check out the list of the top 20 books so far this year below.

  1. The Ministry of Utmost Happiness: A Novel by Arundhati Roy
  2. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann
  3. Beartown: A Novel by Fredrik Backman
  4. Exit West: A Novel by Mohsin Hamid
  5. Priestdaddy: A Memoir by Patricia Lockwood
  6. You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir by Sherman Alexie
  7. Lincoln in the Bardo: A Novel by George Saunders
  8. The Impossible Fortress: A Novel by Jason Rekulak
  9. Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body by Roxane Gay
  10. Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari
  11. Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor
  12. Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant
  13. The Weight of Ink by Rachel Kadish
  14. The Lost City of the Monkey God: A True Story by Douglas Preston
  15. 4 3 2 1: A Novel by Paul Auster
  16. This Is How It Always Is: A Novel by Laurie Frankel
  17. The Bear and the Nightingale: A Novel by Katherine Arden
  18. Quicksand by Malin Persson Giolito
  19. Ginny Moon: A Novel by Benjamin Ludwig
  20. One of the Boys: A Novel by Daniel Magariel

 

