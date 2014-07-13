Amazing Wedding Updos from Every Angle

Image zoom Jason Merritt/Getty Image, Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

As far as important hair and makeup moments go, not much can compare to your wedding day. But deciding on a look isn’t easy: You have to take the dress, wedding venue, date, theme, and other specifics into account and meld it all into one cohesive form.

These days, brides and their wedding parties don’t follow a predictable formula and instead opt for ’dos that reflect their personal nuptials, which can range from saying "I do" at City Hall or heading far afield for a destination wedding. With wedding season upon us, take a peek through our gallery of updos—chic ponytails, braided buns, and wispy chignons included—for a look worthy of your special day.

Click through our favorite wedding updos from every angle!