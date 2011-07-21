The Amazing Spider-Man Trailer: Emma Stone's Blond Hair in Action!

Courtesy Photo
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jul 21, 2011 @ 11:25 am

[vodpod id=Video.13493184&w=640&h=385&fv=]

The Amazing Spider-Man trailer just hit the web and we're all wrapped up in it (get it?!). Aside from Andrew Garfield transforming into a hot action superhero, we get a first look at Emma Stone's blond hair makeover in action. When she first dyed her 'do last December, she told InStyle.com: "Blondes do have more fun! But sometimes I look in the mirror and still feel like I’m wearing a wig.” Watch the whole Spider-Man trailer above. It hits theaters July 2012.

Tell us: Do you plan on watching the new Spider-Man flick?

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!