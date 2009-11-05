Amazing Party-Perfect Looks from Mark+James

Badgley Mischka's new line, Mark+James, is finally available, in time for all of your holiday festivities! Chock-full of bright and flirty cocktail dresses, the line embodies all the glamour of their ready-to-wear collection (favored by stars like Drew Barrymoore and Carrie Underwood), at a slightly lower price point. Whether you're an LBD girl or gravitate towards look-at-me pink, you'll definitely find yourself a party-perfect match.

Mark+James by Badgley Mischka, $410-$485; visit saks.com.

 Joyann King