Amazing Must-See Oscars Moment: Kerry Washington Gets Her Groove On

There's no question that Kerry Washington was having a blast on the Oscars red carpet. InStyle’s March cover girl glowed in a dreamy ensemble by Miu Miu that she chose not only for it's stunning embroidery, but also for the gown's ability to allow her to dance.

The best part? The actress even gave us a sneak peek of her after-party moves: "I'm going to get my groove on later," the Scandal star quipped as she shook it off (check her amazing moves out above). "It's all about the shimmy! Not only on Oscars, but every night of the year."

"I just tried on this dress and I loved how effortless it was," Washington told ABC of her look. "I wanted to have a good time tonight—I wanted to wear something I could dance in, relax in."

