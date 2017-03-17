Amanda Seyfried Just Secretly Eloped with Thomas Sadoski

Double congratulations to Amanda Seyfried and her now-hubby Thomas Sadoski!

While making an appearance on Thursday evening's segment of the Late Late Show, the Life in Pieces actor announced that he and his expectant fiancée had secretly tied the knot just on Sunday.

Referring to the Mean Girls star as his "wife" and showing off a gold wedding ring, Sadoski told host James Corden and fellow guest Vanessa Hudgens: "We eloped ... we just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing. We had a great day. It was perfect." Aw!

Describing the intimate ceremony as "beautiful" and "everything that it should be," the I Smile Back actor also revealed that the couple wrote their own vows for the ceremony and that the pregnant actress's beloved dog Finn made a special appearance.

"We had a great day. It was perfect," he said. "You take the dog and you walk through the country and you go home, and you have your life."

While Sadoski admitted to some pre-fatherhood jitters and being "terrified" about becoming a dad, he couldn't stop gushing about his new bride, saying, "Listen, she's the person I love, admire, respect most in the world."

The actress made her baby bump debut at a launch event for Givenchy's Live Irrésistible fragrance in a sheer black Givenchy minidress. Seyfried and Sadoski confirmed their engagement in September 2016. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

"I know you guys are close friends, and I know that she would want you to know, so don't tell anyone," he joked to the British funnyman of the big reveal. Watch it all go down here:

Here's to the newlyweds!