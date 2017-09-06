This Photo of Amanda Seyfried with a Basket of Kittens Will Make You Want to Adopt

Amanda Seyfried has officially expanded her brood with a basket of adorable fur babies!

On Tuesday, the Mean Girls star and her husband, Thomas Sadoski, revealed via social media that they will foster a mama cat and her litter of kittens until they are ready for "their forever homes."

A heart-melting shot shared to the mom of one's Instagram account illustrates the love-at-first-sight look of every new pet parent, as a completely smitten Seyfried and Sadoski gaze adoringly down at the tiny felines, who are perched on a pink blanket in a straw basket.

We're fostering this basket of kittens along with their momma until they're ready for their forever homes. There are a lot of kittens in the LA area who need the same care! @bfas_la supplies everything you need to keep them safe and you supply the love! We're so close to making LA a NO KILL city. A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

"We're fostering this basket of kittens along with their momma until they're ready for their forever homes," wrote the actress, who welcomed her first child in March. "There are a lot of kittens in the LA area who need the same care! @bfas_la supplies everything you need to keep them safe and you supply the love! We're so close to making LA a NO KILL city."

While fostering is temporary by definition, we hope these new furry family members become permanent additions to the Seyfried-Sadoski household!