Amanda Seyfried Is Adoring Life as a New Mom

Life is good for Amanda Seyfried. On the heels of a monumental March, where the actress secretly tied the knot with actor beau Thomas Sadoski and then gave birth to their baby girl, the actress told E! News that she couldn't be happier.

"Man, I love being a mother," she gushed. "I love my family so much."

Unfortunately for us, the famously guarded Twin Peaks star also added that she doesn't plan on sharing photos of her little girl with the public. "I probably never will," she offered matter-of-factly. "She's a secret." I guess that means we'll just have to ogle at photos of her beloved dog Finn—not that we mind.

Six days until LA's #strutyourmutt event at the LA Coliseum Exposition Park. Walk with @finnsite and me to raise awareness for the 9,000 dogs and cats killed every day in shelters across the US. See you there! A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Oct 16, 2016 at 9:04am PDT

Seyfried was just as private about her wedding day, which Sadoski later described to James Corden as "beautiful" when he appeared on the Late Late Show shortly after the big event. "It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other," he recalled. For now, Seyfried seems more than content with her new family. "I couldn't be more in awe of my life," she told E!.

Congratulations again, Amanda. We couldn't be happier for you.