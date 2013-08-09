Tune In: Amanda Seyfried as Linda Lovelace in Lovelace Out Today!

In one of her most revealing and raw films yet, Amanda Seyfried takes on the role of former porn-star turned anti-porn crusader, Linda Lovelace in the biopic Lovelace, starring alongside Peter Sarsgaard, Sharon Stone, Chris Noth and Adam Brody. "Linda [Lovelace] is real, and I think the responsibility of playing someone, justifying their story and validating someone’s voice is hard," Seyfried told reporters at last week's Lovelace premiere in New York City. "It's nerve-racking, but it's awesome." Lovelace reflects a time in Linda's life when she marries her husband Chuck (Sarsgaard), who then abuses her and forces her into pornography, which eventually leads to her starring in film Deep Throat opposite of Harry Reems (Brody). "I also got lost a little bit," Seyfried said about the role. "I don’t know if that’s what it means to be a real actor, but it certainly felt like I was satisfied in some way that I hadn’t been before." Certainly -- this isn't Mamma Mia. Catch Lovelace in theaters now.

