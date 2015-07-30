Amanda Seyfried Chops Her Hair Into a Stunning Lob

Amanda Seyfried may have skipped the Plastics' cardinal rule of wearing pink on Wednesday, but the new long bob she worked instead served as an appropriate substitute. The actress revealed her new look on Instagram yesterday, and judging by her feed, the change may have happened for a charitable cause. Just before the photo of her long bob, Seyfried posted a shot of her dog Finn wearing a hairpiece, which she captioned, "Finn wearing my #locksforlove." The star's mile-long layers have been her trademark since her days hanging with Regina George in Mean Girls, though her new look is pretty fetch, if we do say so, not to mention, full of heart. "Sure, I'm kind of known for my long hair, but that's not exactly the worst thing," she previously told InStyle. "On the other hand, I don't want people to be shocked if I decide to change it." A welcome change, that's for sure!

