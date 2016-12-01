Amanda Seyfried and Her Fiancé Step Out for First Time Following Pregnancy News

By Kelsey Glein Updated Dec 01, 2016 @ 6:15 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: JEDU/AKM-GSI

Amanda Seyfried may have just announced her pregnancy a few days ago, but the engaged actress is already demonstrating her knack for chic maternity style.

The 30-year-old star was spotted walking her dog Finn while out in New York City today with her fiancé Thomas Sadoski, and she bundled up her growing tummy in a fashionable all-black outfit that consisted of a cozy sweater and matching jeans which she topped off with a long collared jacket. She accessorized her look with matching oversize sunnies, a ladylike leather bag, and lace-up black boots. Her beau went casual in a a zip-up hoodie, jeans, and sneakers, while Finn sported a festive fall-themed bandana.

VIDEO: Stylish Celebrity Maternity Fashion

The actress debuted her budding baby bump Tuesday at an event for Givenchy's Live Irrésistible fragrance, where she wowed in a sheer black minidress by the label that featured a scalloped lace turtleneck and lace detailing on the sleeves and along the hemline.

RELATED: Amanda Seyfried Is Pregnant! Here's Her Stylish Baby Bump Debut

We can't wait to see what the expectant mom wears next.

© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com