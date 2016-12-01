Amanda Seyfried may have just announced her pregnancy a few days ago, but the engaged actress is already demonstrating her knack for chic maternity style.

The 30-year-old star was spotted walking her dog Finn while out in New York City today with her fiancé Thomas Sadoski, and she bundled up her growing tummy in a fashionable all-black outfit that consisted of a cozy sweater and matching jeans which she topped off with a long collared jacket. She accessorized her look with matching oversize sunnies, a ladylike leather bag, and lace-up black boots. Her beau went casual in a a zip-up hoodie, jeans, and sneakers, while Finn sported a festive fall-themed bandana.