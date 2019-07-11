Amanda Seyfried Just Started Some Major Influencer Drama with the Founder of Something Navy

We may never get that Mean Girls reunion we’ve been asking our Magic 8 balls about for the past 15 years, but rest assured, there’s no shortage of Burn Book-worthy drama when it comes to the actresses behind the titular Plastics.

Amanda Seyfried stirred the influencer pot this week when she used her platform to call out “semi-influencer” Arielle Noa Charnas for a recent bikini photo that she captioned “Proud of my body after two kids .”

Seyfried’s unnamed friend posted quite the response to Charnas’s photo, which the Mamma Mia star took a screenshot of and posted to her own feed.

“Fuck it—this is feed material,” Seyfried began. “My very smart friend (again-not tagging) wrote this on a semi-influencer’s feed and she blocked both of us (even though I didn’t tag her-at least she’s getting the message). If we’re ready to get paid for flaunting our lifestyle (and inspiring some in the meantime) we have to be open to the discussions surrounding what we’re promoting. We have to back ourselves up- not run away from the issues it presents. There are gray areas everywhere. Each of us has a chance to back ourselves- especially on this platform. If you know who you are- take a second to decide if what you’re throwing out there is worth it- in the big picture.”

The “very smart friend” in question criticized Charnas for not acknowledging the privilege that allowed her to workout following the birth of her respective children, called her out for “glorifying an unhealthy body image,” and encouraged her to use her platform for a greater good.

In addition to blocking both Seyfried and her friend, Charnas reportedly responded in a since-expired Instagram story, writing, "Why am I being bullied for posting myself in a bathing suit? I should be punished because I'm thin and worked hard to be fit after giving birth to two kids? I'm not responsible for making people feel good about themselves."

"I am healthy and proud of who I am and the body I have,” the Something Navy founder continued. “If you are going to attack me for me being me on my own page then you will be blocked, I don't have time for that. Instead of telling me what to focus on on my account maybe you should focus on doing it on your account since it matters so much to you."

"P.S yeah I have a nanny,” she added. “I'm a working mother with two kids and proud of it and that is my business and nobody else's. It also has absolutely nothing to do with my body and for random women to tell me I should be crediting [the nannies] for my figure and my 'excessive workouts' is actually disgusting."

Everyone is entitled to an opinion, but in ours, owning your body, no matter its shape or size, is so very fetch.