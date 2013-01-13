Amanda Seyfried, Anne Hathaway,and More Take Tea with BAFTA!

It was truly high tea yesterday at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, where some of Hollywood's biggest names came out to celebrate awards season with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts with an extra dose of British flair—the menu featured scones and cucumber tea sandwiches, and floral centerpieces were housed in London phone booth and teapot vases. Les Miserables stars Anne Hathaway and (InStyle cover girl) Amanda Seyfried (in VNA) joined in the celebrations, and Hathaway paid homage to the United Kingdom with her choice of designers for the event. "I'm honoring the country of our hosts! I'm wearing Stella McCartney accessories—a handbag and my shoes," Hathaway told InStyle.com. "And I'm wearing a Victoria Beckham dress." The annual BAFTA tea party soiree is held to wish luck to everyone nominated during Awards Season, including tonight's Golden Globes and the BAFTA Awards, which take place February 10. Michelle Dockery (in Stella McCartney), star of Britain's most popular show, Downton Abbey, also attended.

— Brianna Deutsch