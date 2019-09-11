Amanda Bynes's First Instagram Post Is Epic

After taking a hiatus from Twitter, acting, and social media in general, Amanda Bynes is back. In a post to her brand-new Instagram account — follow at amandabynesreal if you're so inclined — the former All That star debuted bright pink hair and a nosering. Neither was present when she last made a splash on the public stage with an interview for Paper Magazine and fans are taking notice. Not only did they see the new changes, but they were also excited to see that she's on Instagram and seemingly ready to master her emoji game.

The new photo is a mirror selfie that shows off the new septum piercing along with Bynes long, wavy pink hair. She's also wearing a soft pink rosary around her neck. The caption was simple: a kissing-face emoji. She announced the news on her Twitter account, writing, "Hey guys! I'm on Instagram now! Check me out."

Hey guys! I'm on instagram now !

Check me out https://t.co/GdFFtezSmC pic.twitter.com/N1lA6NhJLb — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) September 10, 2019

"The queen has returned!" a commenter wrote.

"We have been waiting for your return. We love yooooou," another added.

"Welcome to Instagram!" another follower noted. "Sending you lots of love!!"

Before revealing that she had substance abuse issues as well as emotional and mental issues, Bynes was a Hollywood darling. She had been a Nickelodeon star and parlayed that fame into both movies such as She's the Man and Easy A as well as a television series, What I Like About You, with costars Jennie Garth and Leslie Grossman.

In her Paper interview, she explained that she didn't see herself the way other people did, which led to her retirement from Twitter and taking a step back from the public eye. She enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and graduated earlier this summer.

"I literally couldn't stand my appearance in [Easy A] and I didn't like my performance," she said last year. "I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it. I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason it really started to affect me. I don't know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things."

Following the high-profile interview, sources told Us that Bynes was feeling the "pressure of being back in the spotlight" and experienced a "setback" in her recovery. In June, she left rehab and entered a sober living facility.