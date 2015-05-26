Style Pro Amanda Brooks Tells Us Her Trick for Wearing Mixed Denim (aka the Canadian Tuxedo)

Do you mix denim? I do. It took me a while to get my head around how it works, but I eventually figured out how I like it. Right now mixing denim is a trend, but it’s also a classic concept that never goes out of style, so I just carry on whether it’s in or out of fashion. What works for me is a denim or chambray shirt (unbuttoned as far as you dare to go) worn with jeans—either skinny or flared. Think seventies Farrah Fawcett without the winged-out hair. But here’s the thing—there’s a delicate balance between color and texture. I like to create a balance between the two. If my shirt was on the pale side of denim and new, then I would choose jeans that were also pale but more worn looking, even with holes in them. So the colors match, but the textures are contrasting. On the other hand, you could contrast the colors—pale denim on top, dark denim on the bottom. But then I would wear a thinner chambray shirt with darker raw denim jeans, again, creating some contrast. Putting together denim is easier than it sounds; it’s just a matter of trial and error until you like what you see.

From Always Pack a Party Dress: And Other Lessons Learned From a (Half) Life in Fashion by Amanda Brooks. Published by arrangement with Blue Rider Press, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2015 by Amanda Brooks. ($21; amazon.com)

Related Video: Find Out How Fashion and Beauty Editor-At-Large Kahlana Barfield Wears the Trend