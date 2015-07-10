Baby With Down Syndrome Follows in His Model Mom's Footsteps After Finding Instagram Fame

At not even a year old, Micah Quinones is already a full-blown Instagram star. Though the little tyke was diagnosed with Down’s syndrome when he was three months old, his parents haven't let that hold him back.

His model mom Amanda Booth—who has worked for Wildfox, Target, Old Navy, True Religion, and more—created an Instagram account for Micah after he was born, and has since shared hundreds of too-cute snaps of the babe. And thousands of 'grammers have since taken note—the tot has amassed a fierce fan base on the social media platform, with over 23,000 followers and counting. "My name is Micah, I'm a Leo, and enjoy long bubble baths," his sweet bio reads.

RELATED: These 2-Year-Old BFFs Are the Cutest (& Most Stylish!) Thing You'll See All Week

Booth, recognizing her son's special talents in front of the camera, had him signed with her own modeling agent. We expect there will be plenty of adorable photo shoots in Micah's future.

Check out more cute photos of Micah and his parents below.

Lounging lizards. A photo posted by Micah Quinones (@lifewithmicah) on Jul 9, 2015 at 9:03pm PDT

Sweet dreams everyone. ☁️ A photo posted by Micah Quinones (@lifewithmicah) on Jul 8, 2015 at 8:24pm PDT

"You talkin to me? You know who my dad is...?" A photo posted by Micah Quinones (@lifewithmicah) on Jun 21, 2015 at 5:07pm PDT

#tbt to baby mohawks and pouty lips. A photo posted by Amanda Booth (@amanda_booth) on Jul 9, 2015 at 8:31pm PDT

Trying out if a bath every night will help me sleep, and I'm not mad at it. A photo posted by Micah Quinones (@lifewithmicah) on Jun 16, 2015 at 6:22pm PDT

Just hangin out in my big boy chair. A photo posted by Micah Quinones (@lifewithmicah) on May 30, 2015 at 8:15am PDT

Keep them wild. #drivewaybombs A photo posted by Amanda Booth (@amanda_booth) on Jun 28, 2015 at 12:04pm PDT

Suns out, buns out. #theoriginalroundie A photo posted by Amanda Booth (@amanda_booth) on Jun 24, 2015 at 2:43pm PDT

@christarenee couldn't fool me, I saw that lens! 📷📷📷 A photo posted by Micah Quinones (@lifewithmicah) on Apr 10, 2015 at 12:45pm PDT

Pool game's strong. A photo posted by Micah Quinones (@lifewithmicah) on Feb 20, 2015 at 5:12pm PST

Mom, mom, mommy, mom.. A photo posted by Micah Quinones (@lifewithmicah) on Oct 9, 2014 at 5:09pm PDT

@lifewithmicah ❤️ @mikerunt A photo posted by Amanda Booth (@amanda_booth) on Jun 6, 2015 at 1:24pm PDT

The parents took me to Harrison's 1st bday! @flowergirllosangeles #harrisonturns1 A photo posted by Micah Quinones (@lifewithmicah) on Sep 28, 2014 at 6:02pm PDT

I like my outfit today. A photo posted by Micah Quinones (@lifewithmicah) on Sep 7, 2014 at 7:26pm PDT

RELATED: Model with Down Syndrome Madeline Stuart Lands Her First Campaign