Baby With Down Syndrome Follows in His Model Mom's Footsteps After Finding Instagram Fame

At not even a year old, Micah Quinones is already a full-blown Instagram star. Though the little tyke was diagnosed with Down’s syndrome when he was three months old, his parents haven't let that hold him back.
His model mom Amanda Booth—who has worked for Wildfox, Target, Old Navy, True Religion, and more—created an Instagram account for Micah after he was born, and has since shared hundreds of too-cute snaps of the babe. And thousands of 'grammers have since taken note—the tot has amassed a fierce fan base on the social media platform, with over 23,000 followers and counting. "My name is Micah, I'm a Leo, and enjoy long bubble baths," his sweet bio reads.
RELATED: These 2-Year-Old BFFs Are the Cutest (& Most Stylish!) Thing You'll See All Week
Booth, recognizing her son's special talents in front of the camera, had him signed with her own modeling agent. We expect there will be plenty of adorable photo shoots in Micah's future.
Check out more cute photos of Micah and his parents below.
RELATED: Model with Down Syndrome Madeline Stuart Lands Her First Campaign