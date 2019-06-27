Amal and George Clooney Are the Rare Couple That Can Pull Off Matching Date Night Looks

Amal and George Clooney obviously kill it on the red carpet, but they've also cornered the market on casual-yet-enviable date looks.

On Thursday, the Clooneys were photographed leaving Venice on a taxi boat hand-in-hand, wearing coordinated matching outfits. Amal stepped out in a one-shouldered white dress and white bag with a black hat and matching black dangly earrings, while George opted for a black polo with white trousers. They both wore dark sunglasses and even matched their shoes — Amal wore a pair of beige sandals, and her movie star husband went for a pair of beige suede shoes.

The couple that coordinates together, stays together?

George and Amal have been spending the summer at their Italian summer home in Lake Como, where they've also been entertaining the Obama family.

Just another casual day for the Clooneys.