Amal Clooney's Baby Bump Steals the Spotlight in Paris

Have two people ever looked more glamorous? Parents-to-be George and Amal Clooney attended the César Awards in Paris together on Friday and stole the evening’s focus with a sweeping entrance.

The 39-year-old international human rights attorney stood by her husband as he accepted an honorary award for being “the most charismatic actor of his generation.” Congrats, George! But clearly, Clooney’s award didn't quite outshine the ceremony's glamorous fashion—particularily his wife’s white-hot maternity style (complemented by her burgeoning baby bump).

Dressed in a strapless white gown with a feathered skirt in fading shades of gray, Amal was the definition of radiance. She paired the custom Atelier Versace gown with a deep red lip, dangling art deco-style earrings, and soft Old Hollywood waves.

Meanwhile, George, 55, was a dapper counterpart to his wife and balanced her nearly all-white look with a sleek black tuxedo.

Très, très chic!