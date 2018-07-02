Amal Clooney Wore a Corset Minidress for Date Night with Mustachioed Husband

Name a more glamorous duo … we’ll wait.

George and Amal Clooney, the King and Queen of all that is refined, elegant, and romantic in this world, coordinated for date night in Sardinia on Saturday, bringing their vacation fashion A-game, as always.

Amal clung to her husband’s side in a ruched white bodycon minidress with black straps providing a corset-like illusion down the bodice (think: sexy steampunk pirate hits the club). Contributing to the laidback #IslandLife vibe to the look, Mrs. Clooney paired the slinky dress with a set of black espadrille pumps with ties lacing up each ankle (shop a similar style here).

George followed his fashion icon wife’s lead, pairing a black short-sleeved button-up with off-white slacks. (We like to think Amal entered the bedroom and declared, “we’re wearing black and white tonight,” ahead of the outing.)

TheImageDirect.com

With 1-year-old twins Alexander and Ella at home, George and Amal could likely use a glamorous night on the town. Though, to be honest, we’re not convinced the pair isn’t dripping in couture while on diaper duty.