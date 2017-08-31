Nothing Looks More Fabulous Than Amal Clooney Stepping Off a Boat

We just got REALLY excited.

On Thursday, new parents George and Amal Clooney made a grand arrival at the Venice Film Festival. But how did they arrive? On a boat. At night. In looks that would get you access to the coolest restaurant in any major city.

Proving to be unbelievably elegant, the couple stepped off the floating transportation device in the most regal way possible. George looked expectedly handsome in a suit, but Amal! Hello, Amal.

She climbed down small steps in silky blue heels (heels on a boat—a new trend?) and a voluminous, polka-dot Ermanno Scervino dress that billowed behind her with her usual bold red lip and glamorous, dangling earrings.

Photopix/GC Image

So why are we so excited? Their arrival means the pair will for sure make a headline-worthy red carpet appearance sometime soon. George is on hand to promote the latest film he directed, Suburbicon. And, in case you forgot, together, the Clooneys have a way of getting us to talk about fantastic red carpet looks for a long time.

Bring it, guys.