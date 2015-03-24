Amal Clooney's Latest Look Has Us Going Absolutely Wild

It looks like Amal Clooney is wild for leopard print! The beauty stepped out for an evening on the town with husband George Clooney last night in New York City, where she served up yet another inspiring dose of street style.

Mrs. Clooney channeled the disco era, but added her own modern twist: she paired her bold statement coat with light wash wide-leg jeans, a black clutch, and platform heels that screamed chic 1970s. To top off her look, she added a swipe of bright ruby lipstick and styled her locks in sleek blown-out waves.

