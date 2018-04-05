Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle Are Both Obsessed with This Retro Wardrobe Staple

Amal Clooney has continued her flawless style streak in N.Y.C. with another boss look. The human rights lawyer, who is acting as a visiting professor of law at Columbia University, stepped out on Wednesday in an outfit that’s sure to make many students envious of their teacher’s wardrobe.

Clooney took the rainy weather in New York as another excuse to wear a killer trench coat, this time throwing on a high-shine brown raincoat with double sets of buttons (shop a similar look here). But it’s what she was wearing underneath that has us drawing comparisons to another style star who is soon to join the royal family.

Just like Meghan Markle, Clooney demonstrated her affinity for retro-inspired wide-leg pants and classic plaid prints (shop similar here). She paired the statement trousers with a simple black sweater, nude stilettos, and a black leather satchel (similar here). Octagonal Zanzan sunglasses ($360; shopbop.com) and red and gold drop earrings completed her business-ready look.

This is hardly the first time Clooney has impressed us with her killer style. From colorful coats to perfectly put-together Chanel ensembles, we’re always looking to this stylish star for outfit inspiration of our own.

We’ll be keeping our eye out for what she wears next.

