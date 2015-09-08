Amal Clooney Wears White on Labor Day

White pants on Labor Day could only mean one thing for Amal Clooney: a style win. The international law and human rights attorney arrived in the Maldives on Monday ahead of a case, and she looked #flawless in a black-and-white ensemble. For the occasion, Mrs. Clooney donned tailored trousers with a button-down cardigan. She topped off her look with chic accessories, including a white top-handle tote, oversize sunnies, and teardrop diamond earrings.

This look is a fashion 180 from the shimmering gold dress that Amal donned for the launch party celebrating husband George Clooney's Casamigos tequila in Ibiza, Spain, last month, and proves once again that the brunette beauty can look good in any outfit.

