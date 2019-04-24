We Hope Amal Clooney Was Carrying a Tide Pen When She Wore This All-White Outfit 

Amal Clooney continued her N.Y.C. style streak on Wednesday, but she didn’t do it alone — her fashion-forward mom, Baria Alamuddin, served up a certifiable ~lewk~ of her own.

The mother of twins followed up her retro LBD from the day prior with a fitted white Zac Posen sheath dress ($1,490; barneys.com) falling below her knees and a matching jacket with structured shoulders. Clooney accessorized with a set of sophisticated neutrals: a tan Michael Kors purse, beige suede pumps, and black cat-eye shades. The international human rights lawyer added a pop of color to her otherwise subdued look with a bold hot pink lip.

Image zoom Robert Kamau/Getty Images

But whereas Amal added just a splash of color to her ensemble, her journalist mom’s outfit fully embraced the power of brights. Baria paired a two-tone red and pink blouse with red pants and a similarly bold lip.

Image zoom Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

RELATED: Amal Clooney Channels Jackie Kennedy Onassis in Business-Chic LBD

And while mother and daughter’s respective styles seem to be at opposite ends of the spectrum, they both appear to have opted for a dark purple manicure.

Call us next time y’all go for mani-pedis, K?