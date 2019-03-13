Amal Clooney Looks Like an Actual Superhero in This White Cape Dress

Avengers assemble — and make room for Amal Clooney. The superstar human-rights lawyer attended the Prince's Trust dinner at Buckingham Palace looking like she was ready for a black-tie cocktail reception at 6 p.m. and an appointment to save the world from Thanos afterwards at 8. Prince Charles was raising money for his charity of choice and Clooney attended wearing a white dress with a flowing cape and one embellished sleeve that looked ready for major superhero action.

The white dress is a mix of textures, including allover ruching on the bodice, creating a basket-weave effect that flowed into a sleek, floor-grazing skirt. The real attention-grabber, however, had to be the sleeve and asymmetrical half-cape combo. Clooney's cape appeared to flow over one arm and be connected to a sleeve. The other sleeve has superhero vibes, too. Upon closer inspection, it's clear that the sleeve is festooned with pearls, crystals, and elaborate embroidery, which could be an homage to armor or Wonder Woman's Bracelets of Submission. She finished the look with diamond earrings and metal minaudière. Twitter account @Amal_Style1 identified the gown as a vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer by Stephane Rolland that dates back to 2007.

There's a deep connection between Amal and the royals. Last month, Clooney attended Meghan Markle's NYC baby shower and attended Meghan and Harry's wedding in 2018. The Clooneys also hosted the royals at their Lake Como home, so it's not surprising that Charles would have them over.

Harper's Bazaar notes that Prince Charles often recruits celebrities to help him raise awareness and money for his charity. In addition to Clooney and her husband, George, past guests to this special dinner have included Tom Hardy and Idris Elba. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Luke Evans, Tamsin Egerton, Josh Hartnett, and Benedict Cumberbatch also attended the night's festivities.