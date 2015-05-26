Amal Clooney Shows Us How to Welcome Summer in the Perfect Little Dress

While many of us spent Memorial Day weekend clad in our favorite denim cut-offs and most beloved T-shirt, Amal Clooney didn't take a holiday from being her usual glamorous self.

Clooney arrived into Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Sunday in a multi-colored Missoni dress from the house’s pre-fall collection paired with a brown leather satchel and espadrille wedges.

The lawyer, who recently wrapped up a stint as a visiting professor at Columbia University in New York, has slowly begun to transition her wardrobe into summer-appropriate looks, such as floral dresses, flared jeans, and sleeveless tops. We can’t wait to see how Clooney takes on the hot months ahead.

