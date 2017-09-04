Amal Clooney Continues to Win Venice Style in Vintage Couture

Venice looks amazing on Amal Clooney—or is it the other way around? The 39-year-old human rights activist and lawyer slayed us with her stunning purple Versace gown at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, and she was at it again at the after party, stealing the spotlight in a delightful vintage dress.

The Italian film festival marks George and Amal Clooney's first public appearance since welcoming their twins in June, and this trendsetting couple didn't disappoint when it came to their style. At the premiere of Suburbicon, Mrs. Clooney dazzled in a floor-length lilac Versace dress, accessorized with drop earrings and a glamorous wavy bob. Her leading man, who just happened to direct the film, looked equally elegant in a black tux with a matching bow tie.

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Getty

Just when we thought the Clooneys had reached peak style, they outdid themselves at the film's after party. In an Instagram from makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, Amal looks positively radiant in a layered, one-shoulder vintage 1967 dress from French couturier Madame Grès. She rounded out the look with metallic pumps and a square clutch, while her husband wore a black suit over an unbuttoned white shirt.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is how you make a triumphant return into the spotlight.