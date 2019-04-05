What We Know About Amal Clooney’s Powerful New Position

Not only is Amal Clooney an international human rights' lawyer — she now also has a prominent new job to help global efforts in promoting the freedom and safety of journalists.

On Friday, Jeremy Hunt, a British foreign secretary, appointed Clooney as a UK special envoy on media freedom, as a part of his campaign to defend free press globally.

According to The Guardian, Clooney will chair a panel of global experts on the issue, and in a statement on Friday, she said that she was honored to continue her work defending journalists — not only as a lawyer, but in her new role as a special envoy.

"Through my legal work defending journalists, I have seen first-hand the ways in which reporters are being targeted and imprisoned in an effort to silence them and prevent a free media," she said, according to E!. "I welcome the UK Government's focus on this issue at a time when journalists are being killed and imprisoned at record levels all over the world and I look forward to working on new legal initiatives that can help to ensure a more effective international response."

Previously, Clooney has campaigned to free journalists who were jailed abroad. She was a member of a legal team that defended Reuters journalists who were sentenced to seven years in prison in Myanmar while reporting on the killing of Royingha Muslim boys and men.

On Friday, she also attended the G7 summit, where she and Hunt spoke about media freedom. According to The Guardian, she said her aim was to gather new legal initiatives to help ensure effective international response to attacks on freedom of the press.