Amal Clooney Wears Two Chic Looks That Are as Different as Night and Day

Another day, another two outfit wins for Amal Clooney. We did a double take when the ever-stylish human rights lawyer stepped out in London in looks that were as different as night and day, but chic all the same.

The style savant was first snapped in an ensemble that defined workwear perfection—she accessorized her super-sleek ivory Giambattista Valli skirt set (with the jacket modestly zipped all the way up) with dainty pearl drop earrings, a tri-color satchel that served up a pop of color, and nude pumps.

That night, she switched gears, shedding her daytime professionalism and hitting the town (the Electric House private members club, to be exact) with designer Stella McCartney. For the occasion, Clooney slipped on a sexy one-shoulder lace Stella McCartney jumpsuit that she expertly styled with statement earrings, a python-yellow envelope clutch, and nude pointy-toe pumps. Stunning!

