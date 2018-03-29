Did Amal Clooney Borrow This Outfit from Kate Middleton’s Closet?

Amal Clooney has been channeling very different celebrities with her latest looks. First, she stepped out in N.Y.C. wearing an edgy leather Alexander Wang trench coat that was previously spotted on rapper Cardi B. Now, she’s wearing an outfit that looks like it’s straight out of Kate Middleton’s closet.

The human rights lawyer headed to work in Manhattan on Thursday wearing a tweed skirt suit with a Peter Pan collar (shop similar here), giving off major royal vibes. Everyone from Princess Diana to Queen Elizabeth has been a fan of the look, but Kate Middleton has really made it her own.

She’s consistently proved that tweed is one of her favorite textures, from suits to coats and even dresses. And as for the ladylike collar, that one has been a wardrobe stable for as long as we can remember. We have yet to see Meghan Markle rock the look, but once she becomes a duchess, we’d think it’s almost inevitable.

As for Clooney, she paired the outfit with equally classic accessories, from her white leather top-handle bag to her beige stilettos and oversize sunglasses. In true royal fashion, a pair of drop earrings and swipe of pink lipstick completed her look.

Amal may not have married a prince, but she’s basically Hollywood royalty.