Amal Clooney Threw George an Epic Surprise Birthday Party

Expectant parents-to-be, George and Amal Clooney, celebrated the actor’s 56th birthday over the weekend, and although the pair has some pretty all-consuming matters at hand (twins!), Amal made sure they celebrated to the fullest.

According to E! News, the human rights lawyer hosted a party at their London home on Saturday. Although she orchestrated the event, Amal didn’t act alone—her husband’s LA-based pals, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, flew in on Thursday to prep for the bash (and surprise the birthday boy!). "Amal set it all up, and Rande and Cindy surprised George when he got home Saturday," a source shared with E!. The model couple made themselves at home in the Clooneys’ lawn for the grand reveal—Cindy picked flowers and Rande drove George’s lawnmower.

Country living! A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on May 7, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Rande (whose birthday was the week prior) and George, who partnered to launch premium tequila brand Casamigos in 2013, enjoyed a cake made in their likeness.

Celebrating our Birthdays @casamigos style. Thanks for the cool cake Amal. #houseoffriends A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on May 8, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

During Gerber and Crawford’s visit, Clooney made sure to show them a good time, taking them out (and epically photo-bombing them) on the nearby River Thames.

Somewhere on the River Thames A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on May 7, 2017 at 3:58am PDT

We can always count on him for the photobomb. A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on May 8, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

Sounds like fun, George!