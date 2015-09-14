Amal Clooney Looks Red Hot in a Red Dress While Hard at Work

Amal Clooney might just be the best dressed lawyer on the planet. The brunette beauty was spotted in the Maldives over the weekend—where she is currently working on a high-profile case—and she was dressed for the occasion.

Wearing a scarlet red Dolce & Gabbana crepe square-neck dress that featured three-quarter length sleeves and a seamed waist, Mrs. Clooney made her way through the streets to visit her client. She topped off her winning ensemble with black slingback pumps, oversize Heidi London sunglasses, and an embellished ivory handbag.

But this wasn't the only stylish look Amal has donned in the Maldives. She was also seen last week in the country wearing a chic black-and-white outfit that gave us major work outfit #inspo.

PHOTOS: Amal Clooney's Most Stylish Looks