Amal Clooney's Spring Wardrobe Features the Chicest Raincoat We’ve Ever Seen

Amal Clooney has a lot on her plate professionally—including her defense of two imprisoned Reuters journalists in Myanmar—but she still manages to dress to the nines in the 9-5 wardrobe of our wildest dreams. Her style is chic, pragmatic, and basically defines aspirational work wear, so who better to take inspiration from?

Clooney's latest look, which she wore Tuesday in New York, featured a chic pop-of-color coat (similar here) perfect for chilly weather. The emerald Michael Kors Fall 2018 piece is just one in a series of jackets—like the one she and Cardi B share—that Clooney has turned to as the spring weather has cooled down.

BACKGRID

She paired the coat with a cream Emilia Wickstead A-line skirt and a black Dior handbag. While the uncharacteristic jacket color stood out, the rest of Clooney's outfit remained simple in order to let the green shine uncontested.

That said, Clooney's heels still caught our eye. They are a simple black color, but still manage to have a unique edge with asymmetrical heel blocks.