Amal Clooney Joins Forces with Prince Charles on New Award Celebrating Young Women

Amal Clooney is basically an extended member of the royal family these days. Not only did she attend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, as well as a number of other intimate royal gatherings this year, but she and husband George are also rumored to be the godparents to Baby Sussex, which, if true, is an extremely high honor.

And now, it's revealed that the human rights lawyer is teaming up with Harry's dad, Prince Charles, on a new award for his youth charity, The Prince's Trust.

On Saturday morning, royal reporter Omid Scobie announced the pair's partnership on Twitter. "The @PrincesTrustInt has launched the #AmalClooneyAward to celebrate the achievements of young women," he wrote, adding a quote from Mrs. Clooney.

"It is a privilege to play a part in a project that will draw attention to incredible young women who are the future leaders of our world," she said, according to Scobie. The Amal Clooney Award will be given to one young woman personally selected by Clooney herself. The participants have a year to make a positive impact in their communities, as the accolade will be presented a year from now in 2020 per the Prince's Trust website.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The announcement for the Amal Clooney Award comes days after the mom of two attended a dinner for Charles's charity at Buckingham Palace. At the time, it was noted by Harper's Bazaar that the prince routinely recruits celebrities to create awareness for his cause, and it looks like the addition of the new award will bring the extra boost of star power he's looking for.