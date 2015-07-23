Amal Clooney Sports Polka Dot Shorts for a Night Out With George

We're seeing spots! Amal Clooney stepped out for dinner last night in Lake Como, Italy, with husband George Clooney, and we can't take our eyes off of her statement shorts. The brunette beauty showed off her toned gams in black-and-white polka bottoms by Bambah, which she paired with a tailored black top, oversize earrings, and a fringe bag. Meanwhile, the actor kept it simple for the outing, donning a grey collared shirt and casual trousers.

The duo looked so in love as they made their way out of the restaurant with friends, Amal guiding her husband by the hand as they smiled. That's amore.

Robino Salvatore/GC Images

