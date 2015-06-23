Amal Clooney Wears Two Perfectly Patterned Looks in London

Spotted: Amal Clooney in two perfectly patterned ensembles. The brunette beauty stepped out in London this week wearing a duo of on-point looks, and we couldn't help but take notice.

On Monday, the human rights lawyer turned heads as she headed to work in a chic polka dot skirt suit that featured a peplum detail at the waist and button-front jacket. As for her accessories, Clooney opted for a few favorites: her go-to Dior top-handle pursewith matching black pumps and Prada sunglasses.

RELATED: Amal Clooney Nails Business Casual in a Lilac Tweed Suit

But on Tuesday, she swapped out her stylish workwear for an on-trend street style outfit to run errands in the city. Wearing a black-and-white checked Tome waistcoat worn over distressed denim skinnies and a black camisole, Clooney looked ever the fashion star. She topped off her look with matching accessories, including the same Dior leather tote, heeled booties, fave Prada sunglasses, and a double-strand necklace.

These two ensembles have us convinced that Amal Clooney can nail any look.

PHOTOS: Amal Clooney's Most Stylish Looks Ever