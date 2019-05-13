Amal Clooney Pulls Off Head-to-Toe Plaid Like a Total Pro for Date Night with George

Amal Clooney has upped the style stakes for a third time in a week, and her latest outfit is working overtime to revive plaid's sleepy reputation.

Typically reserved for the office or school, the checkered pattern isn't always a first choice when it comes to date night attire, but Amal turned that mindset on its head while stepping out for a romantic dinner with George in Rome, Italy on Sunday evening. Wearing plaid Prabal Gurung separates, the human rights lawyer proved gingham can be sexy given the right silhouette.

Image zoom CIAO

Her outfit's asymmetrical peplum top featured sheer black lace on one shoulder and outlined a cascade of fabric down her side. Meanwhile, a pair of matching flare-leg trousers elongated her long legs.

Clooney accessorized with a gold chainmail clutch, blush pointed-toe heels, and her giant diamond wedding ring. Per usual, her hair was styled in a voluminous blowout and she kept her makeup minimal with the exception of a deep berry lip.

The best part about Amal's date night look? It can easily be toned down for the workweek. By adding a white button-down underneath or a throwing a structured jacket over her top, the bold ensemble transforms into an appropriate option for the courtroom.

Even Amal's outfits pull a double shift.