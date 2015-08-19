Amal Clooney Looks Utterly Cool in a Breezy Two-Piece Ensemble

Every time Amal Clooney steps out, she shows how she can do no wrong when it comes to fashion. The 37-year-old offered up another lesson in style on Monday as she prepared to hit the road with a suitcase in one hand and a structured purse by Les Petits Joueurs in the other.

For her day of travel, Amal styled a ribbed knit Stella McCartney top (sold out) with a matching skirt ($1,275; farfetch.com) and leather loafers ($1,055; net-a-porter.com). To add a touch of glam to her fashion-forward ensemble, Amal—who marks her one-year wedding anniversary with George Clooney next month—opted for oversize sunglasses and colorful jeweled earrings. Wherever she was headed, there's no doubt she looked amazing upon arrival.

