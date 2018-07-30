Amal Clooney Proves Orange Is the New Black on Date Night with George

It wasn’t enough for Amal Clooney to dominate the stateside fashion scene, she had to come for the international title, too.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Summer for the Clooneys is probably as close to heaven on earth as it gets (barring all scooter collisions, of course). Weeks after George’s frightening motor accident in Sardinia, the couple is back to their luxurious norm, sharing their enviable glow with the townspeople of Lake Como.

On Saturday, the high-profile lawyer and her husband of nearly four years stepped out for a double date with Stella McCartney and Alasdhair Willis.

Amal, a true trendsetter, hit the town in an item we genuinely never thought we’d ever appreciate anyone wearing: a pair of bold orange short-shorts. Yes, really. The mother of two drew more attention to her miles-long leg in a set of pale pink sandals, topping the look off with an oversize off-the-shoulder top displaying a summery, '60s beach scene from the Monse 2019 resort collection.

To Amal’s left, George clutches his wife’s hand fondly, providing contrast to her colorful outfit in a dark gray suit.

Backgrid

Where you lead, we will follow.