Amal Clooney Somehow Made an Orange Jumpsuit Double as Camouflage

When you’re Amal Clooney and spending time at your Italian summer home alongside not just your equally famous movie star husband but also America’s former first family (the Obamas!), it’s not easy to avoid the spotlight — to say the least.

Rather than bother with that incognito life and throw on a Kylie Jenner-style wig or Leonardo DiCaprio-style hoodie, Clooney embraced her style icon status on Monday and went with an orange Gucci jumpsuit decorated with purple roses. While that doesn’t sound like an unassuming sartorial choice, she actually blended in quite well.

First off, Lake Como is bright. Orange is truly the new black when it comes to the resort town:

Second, um, I don’t know if this was staged but look at this photo:

The flowers! The terra cotta pot! The only way she could do a better job of blending in with her surroundings would be to grab a bowl of pasta and an Aperol spritz.

It’s official: Amal Clooney is a master of disguise.