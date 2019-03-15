Amal Clooney Just Wore the Most Elegant One-Shoulder Jumpsuit We've Ever Seen

Globe-trotting couple George and Amal Clooney, fresh off their visit to the National Portrait Gallery Gala in London earlier this week, brought their sophisticated aesthetic to Scotland on Thursday to receive an award for their humanitarian work from the People's Postcode Lottery Charity.

Image zoom Duncan McGlynn/Getty Images

But don’t get us wrong — the Clooneys aren’t simply doing good, they’re looking it too. The parents of nearly 2-year-old twins Ella and Alexander coordinated in shades of blue for their appearance. George held his wife close in a pinstriped navy suit and pale blue shirt while Amal looked radiant in a one-shoulder satin Stella McCartney jumpsuit ($1,037; www.theoutnet.com) with a black leather waist belt, a leopard print clutch, and navy Christian Louboutin pumps (shop a similar style here), her mermaid-esque locks cascading over her left shoulder.

Image zoom Duncan McGlynn/Getty Images

Hi, Amal’s jumpsuit, sorry to bother, we just wanted to take another look at you.

Image zoom Neil Mockford/Getty Images

The Stella McCartney piece strikes the perfect balance between red carpet glam and polished-yet-casual. We wouldn’t expect to see Clooney wearing it to the grocery store, or anything (though, tbh, grocery store runs probably don’t make it into her weekly routine these days), but with a pair of flats it honestly wouldn’t look out of place.