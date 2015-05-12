Amal Clooney Makes Wearing a Newsboy Cap Look So Natural

The newsboy cap can be one of the toughest accessories to pull off. Like most hats, you have to consider the size, brim, print, and then determine how to wear it (straight or tilted?) without looking like a character directly out of Oliver Twist.

Of course, Amal Clooney once again proved that when it comes to style, she can do no wrong. The attorney made her way through Los Angeles International Airport yesterday for a flight to Belfast, Ireland, where she is reportedly headed to tackle her next human rights case, and made waves by donning a charming plaid cap. The rest of her look had a retro quality as well, thanks to her flared jeans, which showcased her long, lean legs. Her lace floral sleeveless top was decidedly appropriate for mid-May California weather.

It doesn’t end there. Clooney upped her accessories game once more by slipping into what appear to be metallic silver boots, and completed the look with a distressed leather handbag and pastel pink coat. Will the sharply intelligent woman ever go out of style? We think it’s highly unlikely.

