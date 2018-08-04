Amal Clooney Manages to Make Monochrome Not Boring During Date Night with George

Amal Clooney is an expert at mastering unorthodox sartorial choices. Last weekend, she layered a pair of bright orange shorts underneath her Monse mini dress. Ok, we would have went with a simple slip, but this is SO much better.

And, earlier this summer, she defied hot temperatures in a floor-length velvet gown — a material traditionally worn in the fall. But again, Clooney knows what she's doing and made the burgundy velvet dress feel appropriate in the heat.

This week's style lesson? That monochrome does not have to equal boring. On Friday, the human rights lawyer stepped out with her husband, George, for date night at Gatta Nero in Lake Como in a black and white maxi dress by Michelle Mason. With asymmetrical stripes, flutter sleeves, and a thigh-high slit, Clooney prevented the dull color palette from being an absolute snooze fest.

XPOS/Backgrid

She accessorized with a pair of nude peep-toe sandals and drop earrings. Meanwhile, bombshell waves brushed to the side and a pink lip added an extra hint of sexy.

George stuck with a trusty gray suit and white dress shirt combo, letting his lady steal the spotlight like a true gentleman.

What will Amal teach us next? We have our pens and notebooks on deck.