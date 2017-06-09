Amal Clooney's Mom Reveals Details of How Amal and the Twins Are Doing

Since announcing the birth of twins Ella and Alexander on Tuesday, George and Amal Clooney have kept quiet. But the newborns' proud grandparents seem more than happy to gush all about the youngest members of their family.

Earlier this week, George's dad Nick shared how baby Alexander has his father's nose, and on Thursday Amal's mother, Baria Alamuddin, made the sweetest statement about how the new family of four is doing.

“Oh my god, Amal and George were so beautiful, they were so happy, so contented,” Baria told People. “You just look at them and you feel like they’ve been a mother and father for their whole lives.”

While it's heartwarming to hear that the happy couple is thriving, Baria also made sure to note that the twins are doing just as well.

“Seeing these two angels, these stunningly beautiful babies … cuddled together, and seeing the joy on Amal and George’s faces, it’s one of those deeply felt beautiful feelings you can’t express in words,” she said.

In an aside that was extra sweet, Baria said the birth of the twins left her feeling like “the most blessed human being on earth" because she felt "almost unrealistic pure joy."

Grandma is clearly over the moon. How can that not make you smile?