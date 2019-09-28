Forget Fall, Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Miniskirt

In the latest installment of Amal Clooney's fashion tour de force (after a colorblocked stunner earlier this week and a frilly corset earlier today), the human rights lawyer showed how to hang on to the last vestiges of summer fashion by heading to dinner wearing a miniskirt.

In what may be the most leg that Clooney's shown so far, she wore the pleated black skirt with a pink knit top and a sleek black jacket. A pair of statement-making floral earrings, round sunglasses, and a bohemian hobo bag with a braided strap completed her outfit, making for a master class in transitioning from the sizzle of summertime to fall's cooler nights. Clooney's boots, which had chunky heels and came up to her knees, are sure to make more appearances now that PSLs are on the menu, so prepare to see them a few more times before the year's out.

Clooney's look is decidedly low-key compared to the tailoring that she's wearing for appearances at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. But the Big Apple getaway isn't all about work. Amal and George also took some time to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, joining pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber for a festive dinner at 4 Charles Prime Rib.