Amal Clooney Redefines Military-Chic with a Jumpsuit

Once again, Amal Clooney's chic style has us all standing at attention. The human rights lawyer traded in her polished workwear duds for an army-inspired jumpsuit as she continued her rounds in London.

Even after a challenging week of high-profile court cases, the intelligent beauty looked ready for battle in the fashion arena. She paired her Sonia Rykiel linen jumpsuit ($1,070; shopbop.com) with neutral-tone chunky heels, and carried a matching oversize handbag in one hand and led a cream suitcase in the other. Clooney let her long, dark hair hang around her jewel earrings and black shades.

As the activist enjoyed a moment away from work, she proved once again that when it comes to effortless chic she's the reigning queen. Her outfit is comfortable enough for travel, but also packs just the right amount of flair. Tap into Clooney's style with our look-alike picks below.

Courtesy

Shop the look: Sea cotton dungarees, $395; matchesfashion.com. Cynthia Vincent tassel boot, $245; nordstrom.com. J. Crew crystal earrings, $35; jcrew.com. Wildfox sunglasses, $169; nordstrom.com. Michael Michael Kors dome satchel, $258; macys.com.

